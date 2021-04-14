Five new cases of Covid-19 in MIQ, including another mariner

Another mariner, not connected to the Viking Bay or Playa Zahara boats has tested positive for Covid-19.

A nurse administers a Covid-19 test. Source: Getty

The Ministry of Health announced the case, along with four other active infections, this afternoon.

All are in managed isolation.

"[The mariner's] travel history is still being determined. We expect to be able to provide an update following case interviews," a ministry spokesperson confirmed.



Six of the previously reported cases have since recovered, while four new historical cases have also been identified.

Of the historical cases, all of whom are in MIQ, one includes a previously reported case that’s now been reclassified.

This takes the number of active cases in New Zealand to 48.

One of the new cases travelled from Indonesia via Singapore on 9 July, having returned an indeterminate test on day three in managed isolation.

They then tested positive on day five after a retest.

Another traveller arrived from Fiji on 12 July, testing positive on day three during routine testing.

One passenger who arrived from the United Arab Emirates on 14 July tested positive on arrival in New Zealand.

Also arriving on 14 July, another traveller from the United Kingdom via the United Arab Emirates tested positive on arrival.

The news comes a day after New Zealand's travel bubble with Victoria was paused after rising case numbers plunged the Australian state back into lockdown.

Infected mariners

Four crew members remain isolating onboard the Viking Bay fishing vessel docked in Wellington, while the remaining 16 are carrying out their quarantine at a MIQ faiclity.

The crew member who was transferred to managed isolation after becoming unwell has since returned a second negative test.

Crew members on the Playa Zahara fishing vessel headed to Lyttleton will be transported to managed isolation once their boat docks.

Five crew will remain on board to maintain the basic functions of the vessel according to the Ministry of Health.