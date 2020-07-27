Five new cases of Covid-19 in managed isolation today, none in community

There are five new cases of Covid-19 in managed isolation today and none in the community.

Source: istock.com

Three of the new cases are international arrivals isolating in the Sudima Airport Hotel in Christchurch, part of a group of fishermen who were brought in from Russia and the Ukraine.

In total, 32 people from that group have now tested positive.

The latest cases were tested on day nine of their stay. The group have also been tested on days three and six.

Of the other two cases, one is a recent arrival from Ethiopia via Dubai and the other is the family member of a positive case who had returned from overseas.

Both are in the Auckland quarantine facility.

There were 3038 tests carried out yesterday, bringing the total number of Covid-19 tests completed to 1.07 million.

One case has recovered and 74 cases remain active in New Zealand, all in managed isolation or quarantine.

The total number of confirmed cases in New Zealand is now 1584 since the outbreak began this year.

Today's cases come after no new community cases yesterday and one managed isolation case, which had been under investigation from the day before and only officially classified as confirmed yesterday.

Today's update was issued in a written statement rather than a press conference by the Ministry of Health.

It's been four days since the last community case, after three cases linked to a marine engineer on the Sofrana Surville ship.

Genomic sequencing confirms all three had an identical form of the virus, evidencing a common source, the Ministry of Health said today.

In Australia, genome sequencing is also underway after three other crew members of the Sofrana Surville tested positive upon arrival in Brisbane.

The Ministry of Health is encouraging people to continue scanning QR codes wherever they go.

Around 2,327,600 users are now registered on the app, with a total of 99,460,306 poster scans undertaken.

Just under 4.2 million manual diary entries have also been created, the Ministry of Health says.