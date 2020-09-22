Five new cases of Covid-19 in managed isolation today as Govt set to review Auckland Alert Level

There are five new cases of Covid-19 in managed isolation today and no new confirmed cases in the community.

Today's update was provided by the Ministry of Health in a press release this afternoon.

There have been no cases of community transmission in New Zealand for nine days now.

Of the five people who tested positive, two arrived from Switzerland via the United Arab Emirates and Malaysia on 29 September and one each arrived from Russia via the United Arab Emirates on 21 September, from Ukraine on 29 September; and from Australia on 30 September.

Two of the returnees are in managed isolation in Auckland; one has already been transferred to Auckland’s quarantine facility and arrangements are in place for the second person to be transferred.

The three other returnees are in managed isolation in Rotorua and will also be transferred to Auckland’s quarantine facility.

The Ministry said today's results were from routine testing around day three for four people and testing around day 12 for the fifth person.

The total number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 is 1498.

Five previously reported cases are now considered to have recovered, leaving the total number of active cases effectively unchanged from yesterday at 41.

Of these active cases, 34 are imported cases in MIQ facilities, and seven are community cases.

There is no one in hospital with Covid-19 in New Zealand today, the ministry said.

Yesterday laboratories processed 3616 tests, bringing the total number of tests completed to date to 979,985.

Auckland Alert Level to be reviewed

It comes ahead of tomorrow’s review of the Covid-19 alert level. The Government will decide if Auckland moves to Level 1, with any changes to come into effect on October 7.

Auckland moved to Alert Level 2 on September 24, the rest of the country to Level 1 on September 21.

Changes for international air crew

This week the Government announced “significant” changes to rules for international air crew coming into the country; these changes take effect from 11.59pm tonight.

The ‘air border order’ will make some existing requirements for New Zealand and overseas-based international air crew enforceable by law, and there are new rules too.

From tomorrow, overseas-based air crew who are laying over in New Zealand will have to stay in a Government managed isolation facility for as long as they are in the country.

From October 19, weekly surveillance testing for some lower-risk New Zealand-based international air crew will start.

Cabin crew transferring passengers to managed isolation facilities on domestic flights will also have to be tested regularly as part of the existing border staff testing regime.

Other existing requirements will also be formalised, such as the need for crew to wear PPE in airports and on planes.