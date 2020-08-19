Five new cases of Covid-19 in the community in New Zealand, one more from overseas

New Zealand has five new cases of Covid-19 in the community, the Director-General of Health announced.

Dr Ashley Bloomfield gave the latest figures at this afternoon's 1pm press conference in Wellington.

There is also one new case in managed isolation - a woman in her 50s who arrived in New Zealand from Qatar via Sydney on August 14. She has now been moved to the Auckland quarantine facility.

There are five people currently in hospital, one in Auckland City and the other four in Middlemore.

The new cases bring the total confirmed cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand since the pandemic began to 1299. There are currently 96 active cases in the country.

Dr Bloomfield said the five new community cases are all linked to the Auckland outbreak.

He added 125 people in the community have now been moved into the Auckland quarantine facility, including 61 people who have tested positive for the virus along with their household contacts.

Regarding the Auckland outbreak, since the first community cases were revealed last Tuesday, August 11, 1983 close contacts have been identified to the cluster, of which 1861 have been traced and are isolating while being tested.