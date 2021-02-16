Five new cases of Covid-19 at border, none in the community

There are five new cases of Covid-19 to report in managed isolation over the past 48 hours, the Ministry of Health has confirmed.

One of today's new cases arrived from Malaysia via Singapore on 5 August, testing positive on arrival.

The other four cases, who are in the same travel bubble, arrived on 7 August, and all returned a positive result on their first day in managed isolation. Their full travel history is yet to be determined.

The new cases bring the number of active cases of coronavirus in New Zealand to 32, with the total confirmed now 2530.

In an update today, the ministry also said a positive case who was transferred to Auckland Hospital from the Jet Park Quarantine facility Thursday has now been discharged.

Meanwhile the Fiji UN worker in ICU at Middlemore Hospital continues to receive treatment.

A health worker is still self isolating after it was deemed their use of PPE "did not fully meet agreed protocols" during the transfer, according to the Ministry of Health.

Five of the Mariners in quarantine from the Covid ravaged Mattina boat berthed in Bluff were released from managed isolation yesterday.

According to the Ministry of Health, these crew members had consistently returned a negative result.

Meanwhile the other crew member who was transferred to MIQ at a later date is still in managed isolation and another two are in Southern DHB accommodation for medical treatment.

Roughly 10,200 tests for Covid-19 were carried out in the past 48 hours, taking the total number to 2.5 million.