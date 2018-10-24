TODAY |

Five-month-old baby dies after stroller struck by vehicle on Auckland's North Shore

A baby has died after a stroller was struck by a vehicle on Auckland's North Shore this morning.

According to police, shortly before 9am, they were notified of an incident where a baby in a stroller was struck by a vehicle on Lake Road, Northcote.

The young child, who was five-months-old, was transported to hospital in a critical condition.

The baby has since died in hospital.

Police are investigating the circumstances of the incident and the serious crash unit is examining the scene.

The death will be referred to the Coroner.

