Five-month-old baby dies after stroller struck by vehicle on Auckland's North Shore

A baby has died after a stroller was struck by a vehicle on Auckland's North Shore this morning.

Source: 1 NEWS

According to police, shortly before 9am, they were notified of an incident where a baby in a stroller was struck by a vehicle on Lake Road, Northcote.

The young child, who was five-months-old, was transported to hospital in a critical condition.

The baby has since died in hospital.

Police are investigating the circumstances of the incident and the serious crash unit is examining the scene.