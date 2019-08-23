Five-month-old baby and 22-year-old man die in four-car Southland crash

Police have confirmed that a five-month-old baby and a 22-year-old man have died as a result of a four-car crash near Invercargill yesterday.
A Police car at the scene of an investigation. Source: 1 NEWS
The crash happened on State Highway 6 about 150m north of the Makarewa Bridge about 4pm.
Police said a teenager also remains in a critical condition in hospital, and three other people sustained non-life threatening injuries.
The road remains closed with diversions in place.
Police are asking anyone with information on the circumstances of the crash to call them on 105.
Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.