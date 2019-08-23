Five-month-old baby and 22-year-old man die in four-car Southland crash

Police have confirmed that a five-month-old baby and a 22-year-old man have died as a result of a four-car crash near Invercargill yesterday.

The crash happened on State Highway 6 about 150m north of the Makarewa Bridge about 4pm.

Police said a teenager also remains in a critical condition in hospital, and three other people sustained non-life threatening injuries.

The road remains closed with diversions in place.

Police are asking anyone with information on the circumstances of the crash to call them on 105.