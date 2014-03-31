TODAY |

Five men charged over illegal hunting incident in Waitomo

Source:  1 NEWS

Five men were arrested last night after police received a report of illegal hunting on in the Waitomo area.

About 11pm, police say they were called to a rural property and found five men unlawfully hunting deer on private land.

Only one of the men was a firearms license holder, according to police.

They were arrested and have been summonsed to appear in court at a later date on unlawful hunting charges.

Additional charges are being considered, including in relation to breaching Level 4 restrictions.

New Zealand
Crime and Justice
