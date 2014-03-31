Five men charged over illegal hunting incident in Waitomo

Five men were arrested last night after police received a report of illegal hunting on in the Waitomo area.
Source: 1 NEWS
About 11pm, police say they were called to a rural property and found five men unlawfully hunting deer on private land.
Only one of the men was a firearms license holder, according to police.
They were arrested and have been summonsed to appear in court at a later date on unlawful hunting charges.
Additional charges are being considered, including in relation to breaching Level 4 restrictions.