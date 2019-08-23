TODAY |

Five men charged with murder, kidnapping after man found dead on Manawatū property

1 NEWS
Five men have been charged with murder and kidnapping over the death of Manawatu man Codi Wilkinson in September.

Mr Wilkinson, aged 27, was found dead at a residential property in Bunnythorpe on September, 27.

Police say the five men arrested today are jointly charged with murder and kidnapping in relation to Codi’s death, as well as participation in an organised criminal group.

They are also jointly charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, in relation to a second victim.

All of the men are from Palmerston North. Two are aged 43; the other three are 30, 32 and 49.

They are scheduled to appear in the Palmerston North District Court tomorrow.

A Police car at the scene of an investigation. Source: 1 NEWS
