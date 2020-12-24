TODAY |

Five men charged with attempted murder after man attacked in South Auckland

Source:  1 NEWS

Five men have been charged with attempted murder after a man was attacked in South Auckland late last year.

A police tent is erected at the scene. Source: 1 NEWS

The serious assault happened in Wattle Downs on December 23, 2020.

Police carried out search warrants this morning at multiple addresses in Flat Bush and Papatoetoe.

Five men, aged between 24 and 39, were arrested and charged.

The men are all due to appear this afternoon in the Manukau District Court.

The victim was attacked on Glenross Drive in Wattle Downs at around 10.20pm on December 23, Detective Inspector Chris Barry of the Counties Manukau CIB said.

He suffered critical injuries and has undergone surgery at Middlemore Hospital.

The victim has been discharged from hospital and is continuing to recover from serious injuries sustained during the attack.

One neighbour, who lives near the crime scene, told 1 NEWS they heard popping sounds, like fireworks.

By the time they came out of the property, they saw a black vehicle fleeing the scene.

Other neighbours have told 1 NEWS the street is fairly quiet normally.

One resident returned home in an Uber at around 11pm, and by that time the street was swarming with officers.

New Zealand
Auckland
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
China slaps sanctions on dozens of Trump officials on their way out
2
'Thank God for this travel bubble' - High emotion as first quarantine-free flight arrives from Rarotonga
3
Auckland Airport welcomes quarantine free international travellers for the first time in nearly 10 months
4
Just hours into his presidency, Biden begins signing orders to undo Trump policies
5
Police officers unjustifiably swore at, pepper sprayed teen on the ground in Whangārei arrest
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

'Distressing' — Fungal disease myrtle rust infects critically threatened native trees in Waitākere Ranges
01:26

'Thank God for this travel bubble' - High emotion as first quarantine-free flight arrives from Rarotonga

Pedestrian dead after crash with truck near Timaru

Genomic sequencing finds 11 of NZ's recent Covid-19 cases are more contagious UK variant