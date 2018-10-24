Five injured, two seriously, in two-car crash near Matamata

Five people have been taken to hospital, two in serious condition, following a two-car crash at Te Poi near Matamata, east of Hamilton this afternoon.

A St John spokesperson told 1 NEWS one of the seriously injured has been airlifted and the other is being driven to Waikato Hospital.

One person is in moderate condition and another two in minor condition.

The crash occurred at the intersection of Papatangi Road and Rapurapu Road and a rescue helicopter is on the way to the scene, the spokesperson said.