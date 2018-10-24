TODAY |

Five injured, one critically, in four-vehicle crash in South Waikato

Five people have been injured, one critically, in a four-vehicle crash that has closed a highway in South Waikato tonight.

Police are attending the crash reported about 8.20pm on State Highway 32, Kinleith, between Tokoroa and Mangakino.

Five people have been injured, one critically and four moderately, police said in a statement.

Two helicopters have been dispatched to the scene.

A police investigation into the cause of the crash is underway and the Serious Crash Unit is examining the scene.  

The road may be closed for some time, police said.

