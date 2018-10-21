Five injured in Northland crash as Labour weekend road toll stands at four

Five people were injured, one them critically, in a two-car crash on State Highway One at Moerewa in Northland about 7.30pm tonight.

SH1 was closed at Moerewa with diversions in place via SH11.

Police say one person is in a critical condition and was flown to Auckland.

Two other people have serious injuries and two have moderate injuries.

The Labour weekend road toll stands at four after a fatal crash at Wiri in South Auckland this afternoon.

One person died at the scene and another was taken to Middlemore Hospital with moderate injuries.

Great South road in Wiri was closed for several hours.