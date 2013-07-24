Five injured in Christchurch after fight breaks out over dog

Five people have been transported to hospital after a fight over a dog broke out in Christchurch last night.

Police car Source: 1 NEWS

Police were called to an address on Leitch Street, Somerfield just after 8.30pm.

It is understood the altercation arose after two people accused another three of running their dog over.

All five were injured during the disagreement and police say one person was stabbed.

The severity of the injuries is unknown at this stage.