Five in serious condition after crash oh SH27 in Waikato

Multiple people have been injured in after a serious crash on State Highway 27 in Waikato.

Source: 1 NEWS

St John says five people are in a serious condition and two others are in a moderate condition.

A helicopter has been sent and police are at the scene of the intersection crash of State Highway 27 and Maukoro Landing Road, Patetonga.

Police say State Highway 27 is closed between Maungataraata and Tahuna and diversions are in place.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area.