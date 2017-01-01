Five in hospital, three critical, after campervan and car collide in Waikato



Five people remain in hospital, three of them critical, after a campervan and car collided in Waikato this morning.

A Westpac Rescue Helicopter was dispatched to the scene after 10.30am following the crash on Mangateparu Loop Road.

The road remains closed by the Te Aroha Paeroa turn off. Source: 1 NEWS

Waikato Hospital told 1 NEWS tonight that two children remain in intensive care in a critical condition, along with another person who's in a critical but stable condition.

Two other people are in a stable condition and are under observation.

The Tahuna-Morrinsville highway was closed around the intersection of Cameron Road for several hours while the Serious Crash Unit investigated.