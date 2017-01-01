Five in hospital, three critical, after campervan and car collide in Waikato

Source:
Five people remain in hospital, three of them critical, after a campervan and car collided in Waikato this morning.
A Westpac Rescue Helicopter was dispatched to the scene after 10.30am following the crash on Mangateparu Loop Road.
The road remains closed by the Te Aroha Paeroa turn off.
Source: 1 NEWS
Waikato Hospital told 1 NEWS tonight that two children remain in intensive care in a critical condition, along with another person who's in a critical but stable condition.
Two other people are in a stable condition and are under observation.
The Tahuna-Morrinsville highway was closed around the intersection of Cameron Road for several hours while the Serious Crash Unit investigated.
Source: 1 NEWS
no more content
loading errorrefresh
news