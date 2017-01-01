 

Five in hospital, three critical, after campervan and car collide in Waikato

Five people remain in hospital, three of them critical, after a campervan and car collided in Waikato this morning.

Three people have been killed already, bringing the holiday road toll to 18, topping off what police call a terrible year on our roads.
A Westpac Rescue Helicopter was dispatched to the scene after 10.30am following the crash on Mangateparu Loop Road.

The road remains closed by the Te Aroha Paeroa turn off.

Waikato Hospital told 1 NEWS tonight that two children remain in intensive care in a critical condition, along with another person who's in a critical but stable condition.

Two other people are in a stable condition and are under observation.

The Tahuna-Morrinsville highway was closed around the intersection of Cameron Road for several hours while the Serious Crash Unit investigated.

