Five hospitalised after early morning crashes in Auckland and Hamilton

Three people have been taken to hospital after a crash in Auckland early Saturday morning.

Source: 1 NEWS

Emergency services were called to the scene in the North Shore suburb of Northcote at about 1.15am.

St John ambulance transported three patients to Auckland Hospital.

Two people were seriously hurt, and another had minor injuries.

Meanwhile, a further two people were seriously injured after an accident in Waikato around the same time.

Two ambulances attended the scene in Hamilton East.