Five hospitalised after car crashes into watery bank in Waikato

Five people have been hospitalised after an accident in the Waikato on Sunday night.

The car went off the road into a watery ditch. Source: 1 NEWS

A car rolled into a ditch on State Highway 2 near Tahuna on Christmas Eve.

Emergency services were called to the scene at around 7.40pm.

A 20-year-old woman was flown by Trustpower TECT Rescue Helicopter to Waikato Hospital in a serious condition.