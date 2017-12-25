Five hospitalised after car crashes into watery bank in Waikato

Source:
Five people have been hospitalised after an accident in the Waikato on Sunday night.
The car went off the road into a watery ditch.
Source: 1 NEWS
A car rolled into a ditch on State Highway 2 near Tahuna on Christmas Eve.
Emergency services were called to the scene at around 7.40pm.
A 20-year-old woman was flown by Trustpower TECT Rescue Helicopter to Waikato Hospital in a serious condition.
One other patient in a serious condition and three in moderate conditions were transported to Waikato Hospital by St John ambulance.
no more content
loading errorrefresh
news