Five-hectare fire spreading rapidly in Hawke's Bay

Fire crews are battling a five-hectare vegetation fire that is burning in a rural area outside of Hastings in the Hawke's Bay.

A fire spokesman said the fire was "spreading quite rapidly".

Fire services were called to the scene on Raukawa Rd in Raukawa at 11.30 this morning.

Upon arrival, the crews needed to call for more support.

There are now around 30 firefighters at the scene and a helicopter has been called.