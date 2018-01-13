Five girls injured in Waikato car crash

Source:
Five girls were injured in a car crash last night in Arapuni, Waikato.
Five people were injured in the crash.
At 9.30pm, the car left the road near Waotu and crashed into the side of a wall of a concrete underpass, said a spokesperson from Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter.
A 17-year-old driver and 15-year-old received multiple injuries and were flown to Waikato Hospital.
The three other girls were taken to hospital by ambulence with minor or moderate injuries.
