Five girls injured in Waikato car crash

Five girls were injured in a car crash last night in Arapuni, Waikato.

Five people were injured in the crash. Source: Supplied

At 9.30pm, the car left the road near Waotu and crashed into the side of a wall of a concrete underpass, said a spokesperson from Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter.

A 17-year-old driver and 15-year-old received multiple injuries and were flown to Waikato Hospital.