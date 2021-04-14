TODAY |

Five gang members charged with possessing explosives after police raid North Shore home

Source:  1 NEWS

Five gang members have been arrested and charged with unlawful possession of explosives after police cordoned off a North Shore street yesterday following a raid on a property.

A Murrays Bay street has been partially closed after a search warrant at a nearby property. Source: Breakfast

Police said a revolver and ammunition, as well as explosives, were found at the property on Sunrise Avenue in Murrays Bay.

All five men, aged 22, 23, 27, 31 and 33, have been charged with unlawful possession of explosives.

A home in Murray’s Bay was cordoned off following the discovery of a suspicious item found during a police search. Source: 1 NEWS

One of them faces an additional charge of unlawful possession of a pistol and ammunition.

They are due to appear in the North Shore District Court today.

