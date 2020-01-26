Five flights to arrive in New Zealand from China amid concerns over coronavirus outbreak

Five international flights will be landing in New Zealand from China today amid concerns for the spread of the Wuhan coronavirus.

Passengers arriving on the first flight from China to New Zealand will be subject to health checks over the coronavirus outbreak. Source: 1 NEWS

Four of the flights will land in Auckland, while one flight is bound for Christchurch.

So far two have landed in Auckland, one from Guangzhou and one from Shanghai. The remaining three - from Shanghai, Guangzhou and Beijing - are expected to land later today.

Public health staff will be actively looking for symptoms of the virus as they scan passengers upon their arrival.

Nurses will be on hand to take the temperature of any patients. Anyone with temperatures above average will be given a further assessment.

There are no direct flights from New Zealand to Wuhan, which remains under lockdown.