TODAY |

Five flights to arrive in New Zealand from China amid concerns over coronavirus outbreak

Source:  1 NEWS

Five international flights will be landing in New Zealand from China today amid concerns for the spread of the Wuhan coronavirus.

Passengers arriving on the first flight from China to New Zealand will be subject to health checks over the coronavirus outbreak. Source: 1 NEWS

Four of the flights will land in Auckland, while one flight is bound for Christchurch.

So far two have landed in Auckland, one from Guangzhou and one from Shanghai. The remaining three - from Shanghai, Guangzhou and Beijing - are expected to land later today.

Public health staff will be actively looking for symptoms of the virus as they scan passengers upon their arrival.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The virus has killed at least 56 in China and reached Australian shores. Source: 1 NEWS

Nurses will be on hand to take the temperature of any patients. Anyone with temperatures above average will be given a further assessment.

The flights will be coming in from Beijing, Guangzhou and Shanghai.

There are no direct flights from New Zealand to Wuhan, which remains under lockdown.

Health Minister David Clark said New Zealand was well-prepared for similar situations, and the Government was active but not alarmed.

New Zealand
Asia
Health
Auckland
Christchurch and Canterbury
Travel
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Wellington teenager found safe and well after going missing in suburb of Brooklyn
2
Tour guide critically injured in White Island eruption posts touching tribute to Hayden Marshall-Inman
3
Hundreds at meeting to discuss gang violence in Napier
4
Black Caps completely outplayed by classy Indian side in second T20
5
Surfing dog catches the eye of locals at Northland beach
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Tour guide critically injured in White Island eruption posts touching tribute to Hayden Marshall-Inman

Person dead after tractor rolls at Waimate property
01:48

Christchurch youngsters produce chicken coops to help feed local community
02:37

Exclusive: Government accused of stealing after taking tourist tax from people denied NZ visas