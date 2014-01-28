 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Five drownings over Waitangi weekend call for changes to water safety

share

Source:

NZN

A woman found dead after being swept down the Waikato River was the fifth person over the weekend to die in New Zealand waters, prompting warnings a cultural change is still needed around water safety.

The Waikato River.

Source: 1 NEWS

The woman, believed to be from Auckland, was one of four friends in their 20s swept away when a floodgate at the Aratiatia Dam opened while they were swimming at noon on Monday.

The others managed to get to safety but the woman's body was later found downstream.

There were warning signs advising against swimming in the area and police say a warning siren had gone off.

The woman was the 18th person to die in the water this year - two more than at the same time last year - and the eighth in the last week.

Water Safety New Zealand chief Jonty Mills says the deaths reflects a broad range of dangers on a busy weekend.

"It reflects the real complex nature of the drowning problem in New Zealand. It reflects a broad range of activities, and environment and ages and ethnicities and activities," he told Radio NZ.

"This weekend, particularly there was sense of frustration, given the inclement weather we've had over parts of the country - people were pretty anxious to get back into the water."

He said while research suggested messages about water safety were getting through, attitudes still needed to change.

"I liken it to the wearing of seat belts of drink driving. We actually need a cultural change in this country around water."

The four other weekend deaths included a diver who collapsed following a dive attempt north of Tolaga Bay on the East Coast, a 21-month old boy who drowned at a pool in Makarau, north of Auckland, a 70-year-old woman washed away by a rogue wave on the West Coast and a man who died in hospital after being pulled from Wellington Harbour.

Related

Accidents

Waikato River swimmer dies after dam gates open

Woman dies after being swept out to sea by wave while walking on West Coast beach

Diver dies north of Tolaga Bay

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:46
1
Cesilie Carlton performed several somersaults before diving into a pool aboard Harmony of the Sea.

If you get vertigo, look away: Woman's unbelievable high-dive on moving cruise ship

01:41
2
hillary barry, bill english and donald trump

Watch: Kiwis 'ought to know what you said' to Trump on immigration ban - Hilary Barry presses cagey Bill English

00:31
3
Asha Abdille stabbed two pilots on board an Air NZ flight from Blenheim to Christchurch in February 2008.

New Zealand's only convicted hijacker's sentence expires today and she's threatening to do it again

01:44
4
In the emotional reunion before his passing, Lomu meets van der Westhuizen to keep his spirits up.

Flashback: Brothers in illness - Jonah Lomu visits Joost van der Westhuizen to tell him he loves him

01:58
5

'South Africa has lost a legend' - Springboks great Joost van der Westhuizen dies aged 45

01:44
In the emotional reunion before his passing, Lomu meets van der Westhuizen to keep his spirits up.

Flashback: Brothers in illness - Jonah Lomu visits Joost van der Westhuizen to tell him he loves him

In the emotional reunion, Lomu met van der Westhuizen to keep his spirits up. The Springbok great passed away overnight after a battle with motor neuron disease.

01:41
hillary barry, bill english and donald trump

Watch: Kiwis 'ought to know what you said' to Trump on immigration ban - Hilary Barry presses cagey Bill English

The PM didn't reveal exactly what he said to President Trump over the ban.

00:27
Remember the moment when the legendary Springboks half-back helped break New Zealand hearts and brought a divided South Africa together.

Flashback: Joost van der Westhuizen throws crucial pass for match-winning drop kick in THAT infamous 95 World Cup final

Remember the moment when the legendary Springboks half-back helped break New Zealand hearts.

01:19
Bryce Edwards says NZ has a problem with youth engagement in politics but cautions the Green Party’s fresh faced approach.

'I just don't think we want a parliament full of 20 and 30 year olds' - political commentator on fresher-faced Green Party

Bryce Edwards said government needs diversity.

02:21
Qatar Airways set a record for the longest commercial flight when a flight arrived at Auckland International Airport today.

Time to stretch the legs? Flight from Doha arrives in Auckland after a near 17-hour non-stop trip

Qatar Airways set a record for the longest commercial flight when a flight arrived at Auckland International Airport today.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ