Five drivers caught on video dangerously swerving around Kāpiti Coast railway barrier receive fines

Five drivers captured on camera dangerously driving around a lowered railway barrier on the Kāpiti Coast earlier this month have been identified by police and fined.
A person captured dashcam footage of the drivers swerving around the lowered arms at an Otaihanga railway crossing.
The barrier had been down for around 12 minutes on the morning of July 2 after a commuter train had stopped unexpectedly nearby.
Police say the five drivers have since been identified and contacted, and they have each received an infringement notice and demerit points.
KiwiRail Siva Sivapakkiam earlier said their actions were "incredibly dangerous" and that people shouldn't be driving around lowered barrier arms, "regardless of the circumstances".
TrackSAFE, which raises awareness of safety around tracks and trains, also said it was "extremely disappointed" to see motorists risking their lives and the lives of passengers and rail staff.