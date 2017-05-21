 

Five charged over stabbing of inmates at Auckland Prison

Five people have been charged following stabbing incidents among prisoners at Auckland Prison at Paremoremo earlier this month.

Corrections believe the attack at Paremoremo Prison was gang-related and unprovoked.

Police have charged five males with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm in the incident on November 12.

They are all scheduled to appear via audio-visual link at the North Shore District Court on December 15, a police spokesperson said this afternoon.

Another male was also charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm following another stabbing incident involving prisoners on the same day.

He is next due to appear in the North Shore District Court via audio-visual link on December 18.

The Auckland Prison director earlier said both incidents appeared to be gang-related.

Corrections Minister Kelvin Davis revealed that makeshift weapons used during the attacks on two maximum security inmates were made with materials broken off from the building. 

The two assault victims were escorted to Auckland Hospital for medical attention. 

