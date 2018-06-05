Five cavers found, one injured, after being reported overdue from expedition near Nelson

Five people reported overdue from a caving trip near Nelson have been found by a search team.

Police were notified at 9.41pm yesterday that the group were overdue from a caving trip in the Motueka Valley.

A statement from police said one person, the supervisor of the group, has moderate injuries. The person is to be given medical attention in the cave.

"Searchers went into the caving system overnight and found the five this morning," the statement said.