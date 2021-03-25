Five cases of Covid-19 detected at border, none in community

There are five new cases of Covid-19 at the border, all from returnees coming from India via the UAE, and none in the community.

Source: 1 NEWS

The first three positive results were contacts of a case having arrived in NZ on March 20, March 23, and March 27. They tested positive on day 10, day seven and day three tests respectively.

The final two cases arrived on Tuesday and tested positive during day 0 testing.

It comes after two border cases were detected yesterday with both having come from India via the UAE.

Yesterday, Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said he was receiving advice on whether pre-departure coronavirus testing results from India could be trusted after a spate of cases coming into New Zealand from the country.

One previously reported positive test result has been reclassified as not being a case following further testing and investigation.

That means the number of active cases in New Zealand is 67, with nine people having recovered.

“They have been assessed as an historical infection which has been recorded in their home country, and therefore has been removed from New Zealand's case numbers,” the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry also gave an update into the investigation of the ‘day 12’ case at the Auckland Grand Mercure MIQ facility, with 333 of the 343 returnees who have left the facility returning negative test results.