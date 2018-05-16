Five-car nose-to-tail crash causes gridlock on major Auckland motorway (picture inside)

Source:
Police and the fire service are attending a five-car nose-to-tail crash on Auckland's Southwestern Motorway, State Highway 20.
The crash is blocking the right lane on motorway northbound just prior to Massey Rd.
Police say St John ambulance have transported four people to hospital - two people in a moderate condition and two with minor injuries.
NZTA is advising drivers to expect major delays in the area.
