Five-car nose-to-tail crash causes gridlock on major Auckland motorway (picture inside)

Police and the fire service are attending a five-car nose-to-tail crash on Auckland's Southwestern Motorway, State Highway 20.

Five car crash on south-western motorway Source: NZTA

The crash is blocking the right lane on motorway northbound just prior to Massey Rd.

Police say St John ambulance have transported four people to hospital - two people in a moderate condition and two with minor injuries.

NZTA is advising drivers to expect major delays in the area.