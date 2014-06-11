Five Auckland properties have roofs lifted by stormy weather

A number of properties in Auckland have had their roofs ripped off while another house was struck by lightning as stormy weather struck the city today.

Fire crews were at two incidents including a nursery in St Heliers that had its roof lifted, a FENZ spokesperson told 1 NEWS.

Four more properties in the St Heliers area also had their roofs lifted.

Crews were also at a house in Riverhead in the city’s west that was struck by lightning.