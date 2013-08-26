Five arrested in Auckland in synthetic cannabis sting

Five men have been arrested in a synthetic cannabis operation sting in Auckland today, with one 66-year-old charged with possession of methamphetamine.

Synthetic cannabis. Source: Breakfast

Inspector Jacqui Whittaker said search warrants were carried out at a residential property in Point Chevalier and two commercial premises in New Lynn at 6am.

Synthetic cannabis, methamphetamine, drug utensils, cash and other chemicals were found.

Police are still searching the properties while the five people are in custody being interviewed.

"This morning's operation carries on from information Police obtained following an operation that was carried out in April earlier this year in Avondale," Inspector Whittaker said.

"It is the result of a long-running investigation into the sale and distribution of synthetic cannabis."

- 64-year-old charged with possession of synthetic cannabis for supply.

- 60-year-old charged with possession of utensils and possession of a pre-cursor substance,

- 66-year-old charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of utensils.

- 42-year-old charged with possession of utensils.