Five arrested on cannabis, meth charges after gang-associated properties raided in Hawke's Bay

Police say five people have been arrested on gang-related drug charges in central Hawke's Bay.

Source: 1 NEWS

According to detective inspector Michael Foster, the operation, which was focused on gang-associated properties, targeted the sale and supply of cannabis and methamphetamine.

Police say they swarmed the Waipukurau property last Thursday. As a result, five people were charged with intimidation as well as supplying the Class A and Class C drugs.

Mr Foster believes because of the operation, there will be a "significant disruption to the distribution of these drugs in the community".