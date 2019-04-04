TODAY |

Five arrested on cannabis, meth charges after gang-associated properties raided in Hawke's Bay

Police say five people have been arrested on gang-related drug charges in central Hawke's Bay. 

According to detective inspector Michael Foster, the operation, which was focused on gang-associated properties, targeted the sale and supply of cannabis and methamphetamine. 

Police say they swarmed the Waipukurau property last Thursday. As a result, five people were charged with intimidation as well as supplying the Class A and Class C drugs. 

Mr Foster believes because of the operation, there will be a "significant disruption to the distribution of these drugs in the community".

He says police are continuing to conduct inquiries and further charges are likely. 

