Five arrested after person stabbed, others injured in Wellington petrol station brawl

Five people have been arrested after a brawl at a petrol station in Wellington.

Your playlist will load after this ad

One person was stabbed and several others assaulted with weapons in the altercation at about 9pm on Saturday.

Police were called to Taranaki Street, near the intersection with Cable Street in the CBD, where a group of eight people were fighting.

In a statement last night, Detective Senior Sergeant Kevan Verry said Wellington Police had executed several search warrants and arrested two men and one youth.

The two men, aged 18 and 21, were charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

They are due to appear in Wellington District Court today. The youth will appear in Youth Court.

Meanwhile, two women, both aged 18, were also arrested at the time of the incident and were bailed to appear in court later in the week on charges of fighting in a public place and possession of an offensive weapon.

Police said there weren't ruling out more arrests and are appealing to the public for information.

"This incident was seen by a number of people and we urge anyone who witnessed the event who has not yet spoken to police to come forward," Mr Verry said.