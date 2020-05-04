TODAY |

Five applications for exemption from managed isolation approved on review after being denied previously

Source:  1 NEWS

Five applications for an exemption from managed isolation on compassionate grounds that had previously been declined by the Ministry of Health have been approved on review.

It comes after a review of 32 applications.

The Ministry say they "undertook this review following the High Court case last week that overturned one such decision to ensure that the appropriate process had been followed for other similar applications for exemption."

"The original decision to decline their application was changed for five people. Those people are able to leave managed isolation and have an agreed self-isolation plan," the Ministry said in a statement.

"Two people had already finished managed isolation at the point the Ministry began reviewing applications, while one person has withdrawn their application.

"For 14 people, the original decision to decline their application has been upheld. Those people will be required to complete their 14-day managed isolation.

"We are still awaiting further information from 10 people in support of their application, five of whom are still overseas and yet to travel to New Zealand."

The Ministry says it continues to receive a large number of new applications for an exemption from managed isolation from people arriving in New Zealand. 

New Zealand
Coronavirus Pandemic
