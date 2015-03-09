Fishing nets leading cause of deaths for endangered New Zealand penguin

The threat fishing nets pose to New Zealand's rare hoiho or yellow-eyed penguin has been highlighted in an international study that calls for urgent government action.

In a global review of penguin bycatch, researchers have identified the species as one of three of significant concern.

Otago University PhD graduate Ursula Ellenberg, who initiated the review, says the research identifies set nets as the fishing gear causing the most penguin deaths.

Set nets, known in other countries as gillnets, are used by about 330 commercial boats in New Zealand waters and also by recreational fishers.

Dr Ellenberg says diving birds such as penguins are unable to see the nets' fine mesh underwater, become entangled and drown.

She also said that, in the past 20 years, yellow-eyed penguins had declined by 76 per cent at previous population strongholds.

On the South Island, only 246 breeding pairs were left.

"We have reached the point where every bird counts," she said.

Local groups, tourist operators and researchers have collaborated with governmental agencies to control predators, restore breeding habitat and manage visitors around breeding colonies.

But Dr Ellenberg said the risks the penguins faced at sea remain unmanaged.

"Whereas there is no quick fix for climate change or marine habitat degradation, there is one thing we can do immediately to improve their chances of survival," she said.

"We can stop drowning them in set nets."

Changes recommended in the review include the presence of fisheries observers or video monitoring on vessels to monitor bycatch, and managing set net fisheries in important penguin foraging areas.