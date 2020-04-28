Fishing enthusiasts descend on Northland beach, wharf after lockdown restrictions lifted

Fishing enthusiasts have descended on the beach and wharf in Northland on the first day of Level 3.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Several people 1 NEWS spoke to on Doubtless Bay, one of the prime fishing spots in the country, were "desperate" to get out to fish after weeks locked up.

One fisherman was ecstatic after catching a large snapper out on Tokerau Beach this morning.

"Nothing like fresh fish for breakfast," he said.

"Ever since the lockdown, I've been dying to get out - beautiful weather and can't get out but we're out now. I'm happy," another fisherman added.

"Desperate to get out since the weather's been so fine up here most of the lockdown. Perfect fishing weather to go out on the boat, can't go out. Not fair."

Another keen fisher caught five fish this morning.

"Probably being so quiet, it's probably made it better. The fish are probably coming in without the noise and all the action on the water, so certainly paid dividends as far as I'm concerned," he said.

A woman fishing out on Mangonui Wharf said the first day out fishing in five weeks has been "liberating".

"And it's a beautiful morning," she added.