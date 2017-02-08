Fishing celebrity Matt Watson's waste-reducing fish head app attracts thousands of users

Fishing celebrity Matt Watson already has 20,000 people signed up to an app he developed to cut back on wasted parts of fish that can still be used to make a meal.

On the free app, fishermen can make contact with fish head lovers to collect the unwanted leftovers from their catch.

Mr Watson said people go out on boats, "catch plenty of fish, whip the fillets off and just dump the heads and frames in shallow water or even on the beach".

He said aside from creating a mess "it's a horrendous waste of good food".

Mr Watson says the fish wings are "dead set the best meat on the fish."

"The cheeks are full off meat, lots of meat in the head. The brain's really good," he added.

His free app went online in 2013 and he's already got 20,000 people signed up.

While 1 NEWS was on a fishing trip with Mr Watson, he and his mates caught half a dozen snapper.

But neither of them are keen on the fish heads, so Mr Watson put them online and soon found a man who was happy to travel from Kaitaia to pick them up.

Samson Murray drove 20 minutes to meet Mr Watson at the wharf and collect the fish heads, which are free of charge.

"Sometimes I can't get out fishing, so it's a blessing if there's a brother online giving me a heads up there's a feed of fish. If there's too much in their hands I've got a big family so I can share it out," Mr Murray said.