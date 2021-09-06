Fisherman winched from cliff after being swept into sea at Raglan

A fisherman was swept into the sea at Raglan and had to be rescued by helicopter after he scrambled to safety.

The Auckland Rescue Helicopter Trust was called to help after reports the man, aged in his 30s, had been knocked into the water around 4pm on Sunday.

He had managed to get himself out of the water, but was stuck on a cliff around seven to eight metres above the water line.

Auckland Rescue Helicopter Trust rescue a fisherman from a cliff at Raglan Source: Auckland Rescue Helicopter Trust

On an incoming tide, the rescue crew performed a challenging cliff winch extraction of 43 metres.

He was in a "minor" condition and left in the care of police.