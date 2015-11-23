Fisherman who went missing at Northland beach this morning found dead

The body of a man has been found in Bream Bay near Waipu this afternoon.

Waipu Cove in Northland. Source: istock.com

Police were alerted at about 10.00am after reports the person had gotten into difficulty in the water.

Surf Lifesaving New Zealand says the man had been crab fishing at Uretiti Beach.

Police Search and Rescue, Coastguard, a rescue helicopter and Ruakaka Surf Club lifeguards took part in the search operation, however, the body was located around midday in the water.

A local Kaumatua will attend to bless the scene and the death will be referred to the Coroner.