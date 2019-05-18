Fisherman discovers body of West Coast jet boater who had been missing over a month

The body of a man missing since last month after a jet boating accident has been found at Kakapotahi on the West Coast, police confirmed this afternoon.

Daniel Shane McLellan-Skeggs, 29, had been missing since May 17. His body was discovered by a fisherman at around 9:30am today.

Police recovered the body early this afternoon, confirming it to be that of Mr McLellan-Skeggs.