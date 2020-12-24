Fisheries officers out in force in Northland over summer to stop illegal catches

Seafood gathers be warned - fisheries officers are out in force this summer and are showing no mercy to those with excess or undersized catches.

While out with officers in Northland earlier this week, 1 NEWS saw first-hand what happens to those who break the rules with a poacher fined $500 for undersized paua.

Fisheries officer Chris Spiers told 1 NEWS illegal paua are their biggest problem in Northland.

“We've come across a few minor offences with excess undersized paua and we had one person who was using bottles to take paua as well.”

There has been over 300 non-commercial fishery breeches in Northland this year, Spiers added, with the most common penalty issued being $250 for an infringement but officers can also seize dive equipment, boats and cars.

“It's a case-by-case basis. If they are seen to be doing what they should be and try to measure and they've not been dealt with before then it’ll be a warning.