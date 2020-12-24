TODAY |

Fisheries officers out in force in Northland over summer to stop illegal catches

Source:  1 NEWS

Seafood gathers be warned - fisheries officers are out in force this summer and are showing no mercy to those with excess or undersized catches.

Officers warn there will be no mercy shown to those who break the law. Source: 1 NEWS

While out with officers in Northland earlier this week, 1 NEWS saw first-hand what happens to those who break the rules with a poacher fined $500 for undersized paua.  

Fisheries officer Chris Spiers told 1 NEWS illegal paua are their biggest problem in Northland.

“We've come across a few minor offences with excess undersized paua and we had one person who was using bottles to take paua as well.”

There has been over 300 non-commercial fishery breeches in Northland this year, Spiers added, with the most common penalty issued being $250 for an infringement but officers can also seize dive equipment, boats and cars.

“It's a case-by-case basis. If they are seen to be doing what they should be and try to measure and they've not been dealt with before then it’ll be a warning.

“If they've got a lot of undersized then it'll be an infringement.”

