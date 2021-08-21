Fisher & Paykel Healthcare worker tests positive for Covid-19

Relive 1 NEWS' live updates of Saturday's Covid-19 news below.

9.30pm: Live updates are now wrapping up for the evening on another big day of Covid news around Aotearoa.

9.10pm: People protesting a Waiheke Island marina development were moved out of their camp by police today.

There were about eight people who had been living there, who say they were adhering to lockdown rules.

8.30pm: A notice has been sent out to Fisher & Paykel Healthcare employees notifying them of a positive Covid-19 case in an Auckland employee.

According to the notice the worker was last on site on Thursday this week after working a night shift in the Stewart Building facility in East Tamaki.

The note goes on to say that isolating and cleaning procedures are happening in the affected area and masks will now be mandatory for workers onsite.

7.55pm: Pie and donut lovers, rejoice! The Ministry for Business, Innovation and Employment last night added bakeries to the list of businesses allowed to operate under Level 4 restrictions.



Bakeries must operate under contactless delivery, however.



7.33pm: Students living in a hall of residence at the University of Auckland where a student later tested positive for Covid-19 have today spoken out against its handling of the lockdown.



One student, who did not wish to be identified, told 1 NEWS students in the halls were only allowed to leave their rooms to use the bathroom, where they could easily run into others.



Another student said the dining hall - where the Covid-positive student had eaten - was often crowded despite the introduction of floor bubbles, heightening the risk of further spread of the virus.



A spokesperson for the university disputed the students' claims.

7.24pm: Meanwhile, 47 people were arrested and more than 260 penalty infringement notices were issued by police in Australia, according to an NSW Police spokesperson.

It follows planned anti-lockdown protests in the Sydney CBD and regional NSW.



7.12pm: An Auckland mother whose daughter attends Royal Oak Intermediate is concerned for her child's health after the school's bus driver was this afternoon named as a new Covid-19 community case.



The driver had carried out several trips from the school to Onehunga before testing positive for the virus.



"I'm a nurse and my husband's also an essential worker and now we're going, 'Oh my goodness, how many peple have we been in contact with?" she said.



Her daughter, who has a lung condition, is currently ill.



6.30pm: Watch the latest 1 NEWS 6pm update on the Delta outbreak in the video below.

5.45pm: Jenny Suo learning of lockdown after a tramp has been likened to an Aussie film.

Sam Weston, who picked up the 1 NEWS Tonight presenter, says it was like something out of Tomorrow, When the War Began.

5.01pm: The Ministry of Health website has been updated to include specific details on AUT's inclusion as a location of interest.

Anyone who attended lectures for COMP501/52 in the WA building and DIGD507/51 in WG on August 11 are required to self-isolate for 14 days from the time of exposure.



Anyone who was on the city campus at the time has been advised to monitor their symptoms.



4.44pm: A provisional list of locations visited by a Covid-positive student at the city campus while infectious has been released on the university website.



It includes the previously reported student accommodation at Waipārūrū - Whitaker Block, as well as the Waipārūrū Ball, several lectures, an open study space at the Kate Edgar building and a walk through the Engineering building.

The University of Auckland. Source: istock.com

The locations have not yet been designated as locations of interest by the Health Ministry.



4.21pm: There are now nine close contacts living in student accommodation facilities linked to AUT, after eight were earlier identified as living in accommodation facilities run by the university. An additional student is staying in accommodation not run by AUT.



4.18pm: The temporary closure of Countdown Hauraki Corner comes as the supermarket giant's Newtown store closed for deep cleaning after being identified as a location of interest in the capital.



The exposure was on Friday, August 20 between 8.05 am and 9.45 am.

"We're arranging the deep clean, briefing and supporting our team, and identifying rosters and contacts. Any of our team who are required to isolate will do so. We're also in contact with local health authorities for any further requirements," a spokesperson told 1 NEWS.



4.10pm: A school bus driver who took students to Royal Oak Intermediate across three days has this afternoon tested positive for Covid-19.



The driver worked on August 13, 16 and 17 before testing positive.



"We are currently working to identify the students who were on the bus in question. These students are considered close contacts, and will be required to follow Ministry of Health guidelines for getting tested and self-isolating," Royal Oak Intermediate principal Tony Coughlan and Board of Trustees chairwoman Dr Andrea Green said today in a statement.

"Our thoughts are with those affected by this, and we are offering support to all staff, students, whānau and members of our community."



The school bus routes and times were earlier listed as locations of interest on the Ministry of Health's website.

4.05pm: Countdown Hauraki will temporarily close until September 2 to help meet staffing shortages at Alert Level 4.



"While temporarily closing Hauraki Corner has been a difficult decision to make, several of our North Shore stores are impacted by the growing number of Covid-19 locations of interest in the area," Countdown said today in a press release.



"Our impacted team are doing the right thing and isolating, which we absolutely support, however this has left a number of stores with fewer team than they need."



Hauraki Corner staff are being shifted to their Glenfield and Takapuna stores, and 200 further people have been hired in recent days to provide further help.



"We know this will be frustrating and inconvenient for some of our customers, but we hope you understand why we have had to make this decision."



The nearest alternative store is Countdown Takapuna located on 10 Barrys Point Road.



4.00pm: Police say the acts of a small minority is "incredibly disappointing" after 17 people were charged for breaching Covid restrictions.

3.38pm: AUT is currently in contact with two students who tested positive for Covid-19 in recent days, the university told 1 NEWS in a statement.

"Staff and students who are close contacts have been invited to contact us so we can understand what support we can provide," the statement read.

AUT also confirmed it has eight close contacts in managed student accommodation.

"We are ensuring they isolate, contact Healthline and providing welfare support."

The university said a "support framework is in place for all students in our accommodation", including providing three meals a day as it does not have dining halls.

3.24pm: While an anti-lockdown protest in Auckland's Aotea Square saw just one person turn up, protests currently underway across Melbourne and Brisbane are seeing a much larger turnout.

Hundreds of police officers are working to contain a crowd of protesters - many without face coverings - as they make their way through the Melbourne CBD this afternoon.

3.04pm: Nurses living with close contacts are being asked to turn up to work while monitoring their symptoms underscores the fraught staffing issues in the sector, the New Zealand Nurses Organisation (NZNO) says.

"The health direction to self-isolate is there for good reason and there should be no exceptions," NZNO Kaiwhakahaere Kerri Nuku said today in a statement.

The Ministry of Health yesterday issued an exemption for essential health workers being required to fully self-isolate as long as certain conditions were met.

"It just makes no sense and further underscores the very urgent need to address short staffing by recognising and rewarding nursing so it’s a job people will want to do."

3.01pm: The drive-through vaccination centre being set up at Auckland Airport's Park and Ride facility has been praised by the airport.

"This drive-up, mass-vaccination site will be a huge boost for getting more people protected from Covid-19, and Auckland Airport is really pleased to be providing our Park & Ride facility to help make it happen," an Air New Zealand spokesperson said today in a statement.

"We’ve been supporting health authorities to prepare the site, including getting power connected for the fridges that will hold vaccinations. Our staff members will also be providing support services to help the centre run as smoothly as possible during the week."

2.52pm: More than 4000 Covid-19 test swabs have been processed by Canterbury Health Laboratories yesterday - a record for local testing.

Dr Helen Skinner, the Senior Responsible Officer for the Covid-19 response, acknowledged the longer wait times for testing.

She reminded locals that testing is available across general practice teams as well as community-based testing centres. Some practices are only testing patients who are enrolled there or by appointment, however.

2.47pm: National Party leader Judith Collins has today accused the Government of complacency in its handling of the current outbreak, with a large majority of the country remaining unvaccinated.

"Their complacency and inability to ensure supply and delivery of the vaccine roll-out has left New Zealanders as sitting ducks; completely vulnerable to the Delta variant when it inevitably got into the community," she told RNZ.

"It is not enough for the Prime Minister to lock us in our homes and speak from the podium once a day. New Zealanders don't need sermons, we need vaccines in arms right now."

2.30pm: Flight NZ443 from Auckland to Wellington from 4.30pm to 5.30pm on Thursday, August 19, has been added as a location of interest for the capital.

2.22pm: ACT leader David Seymour said today in a statement that the Prime Minister's 1pm Covid-19 update "brought good news about the situation but also questions about the Government’s response".

"The record vaccination day of 56,843 doses yesterday is what New Zealand needs, in fact needed months ago, but it raises a question of supply. As of Sunday there were 286,020 doses warehoused, a rate of 56,843 does per day would exhaust that supply in exactly five days. Has the Government got sufficient supply of doses to maintain this rate, and if not what is its plan?"

Seymour also noted "the lack of clarity for essential services", with butchers remaining shut under Level 4, and the strain on health workers.

2.18pm: The Northern Region Health Coordination Centre (NRHCC) will open the country's largest drive-through vaccination centre from tomorrow at the Park and Ride site at Auckland Airport.



The centre will be able to vaccinate up to 2000 people per day, with the potential to increase over the coming week. Attendance will be by invitation only.



"This will be a great way for a large number of people to be vaccinated safely with their bubble under Alert Level 4," NRHCC programme director Matt Hannant said today in a press release.



"It can work particularly well for families as they can come together and get vaccinated in the familiar environment of their own family vehicle."

2.10pm: A Covid-19 testing site being run by City Medical Centre at the Michael Fowler Centre in Wellington is for booked patients only. Walk-in testing is unavailable.



However, new community testing sites are open at Haitaitai Park, Te Papa, Sky Stadium, and the Lower Hutt Riverbank Carpark.



A pop-up site has also opened at Whitireia Polytechnic in Porirua.

A full list of testing times, locations and booking information for the region can be found at the Capital and Coast DHB, Hutt Valley DHB and Healthpoint websites.

2.01pm: There are new locations of interest to report in the Central North Island, including BP Funnell Street in Bulls, Waiouru Public Toilets State Highway 1, Z Petrol Station Waiouru and BP Tokoroa.

There are also several new locations of interest in South Auckland this afternoon, including Manukau Super Strike bowling, and takeaways Pinati's Keke Pua'a and Ulutoa and Sons in Ōtāhuhu.

Spark Arena has also been added to the list.

The full locations of interest, which continues to be updated, can be found at the Ministry of Health website.

1.49pm: Seventeen people have been charged nationwide with a total of 20 offences since Alert Level 4 restrictions came into effect at 11.59pm on Tuesday.

Of the 20 charges, 11 were for failing to comply with Covid-19 lockdown orders; seven with failing to comply with direction, prohibition and restriction; and two for Health Act breaches. Fifty-three formal warnings have been issued in the same period.

Seventy infringements have been issued by police nationwide, including 61 to people who failed to remain at home and five for failing to wear a face covering.

1.46pm: Māori Party co-leader Debbie Ngarewa-Packer claims the Government and Ministry of Health are blinding Māori Health providers and Iwi by withholding key information amid the outbreak.



"Our providers are so crucial to the Covid-19 response but are finding it difficult when critical information like locations of those close contacts and those who have been in places of interest, are being kept under wraps," she said today in a statement.



"Right now, our providers are testing whilst blind and that is simply ineffective to support the national response."



1.41pm: The decision has been made to remove locations of interest predating August 7.

Genome sequencing yesterday "gave even greater confidence" to match the source of the current outbreak to an individual who arrived in the country from Australia on August 7.

People at the locations of interest predating August 7 must still remain at home but will no longer be required to report for additional testing.

1.36pm: Ardern says the growing Auckland community cluster "isn't surprising" given what we know about the Delta variant and the large number of locations of interest.

"We have always said cases will rise before they fall."

Cases are expected to rise through to next week - in line with what has been observed overseas - "or they start coming away".

She reiterated for New Zealanders to continue to follow the rules under Alert Level 4 as New South Wales today recorded 825 new cases.

1.29pm: Dr McElnay addressed concerns around the time taken to alert the public to locations of interest.

"This is a very fast-moving situation and we do need to make sure that not only do we get information quickly, but it's correct and accurate and that can take time to confirm."

1.26pm: "The number of contacts has increased significantly," Dr McElnay said. Approximately 5065 individual contacts have been identified as of 10am this morning.

"This number will increase throughout the day ... We expect to have another 5000 contacts by the end of the day."

The contacts are largely in the Auckland and Waikato regions. Small portions are in the west of the two islands.

1.24pm: Genome sequencing for 29 cases have been completed by ESR, and all are linked to the Auckland cluster.

1.17pm: All of today's new cases have, or will be, transferred to managed isolation facilities. An investigation into the source of the cases continues, Dr McElnay said. Twenty-one of the 51 total cases are now confirmed as being part of the Auckland cluster.

1.15pm: There are now 21 new cases to report in the community, including 18 in Auckland and three in Wellington. That brings the total number of cases in the current outbreak to 51, after one case was reported yesterday.



1.08pm: Jacinda Ardern told reporters at the 1pm update the country yesterday hit "two new records" - the number of vaccinations administered in a single day at 56,843, and over 72 per cent of Kiwis aged 40-plus are so far either booked or has received at least one dose. Over 150,000 vaccine bookings have also been made.

Yesterday also saw the most Covid tests processed in a single day at 41,464.

1.05pm: There are three new locations of interest in the capital, all of which are supermarkets - Countdown Newtown, and Pak 'n Save and Asian Food Specialist in Kilbirnie.

12.44pm: There are nine new locations of interest, including: Lumino Glenfield, De la Salle College in Māngere East, Roscommon Superette in Manurewa, four school bus trips from Royal Oak Intermediate, one bus trip from Don Buck Road in Massey to the Auckland CBD, and AUT's city campus.



12.42pm: Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson this morning told Newshub Nation he expected the number of community cases to grow.



"We're in that part of the outbreak where the number of cases will keep growing so we will see more cases, in part because we've seen such an extraordinary response on testing."



What you need to know:

There are now more than 180 locations of interest, including churches, schools, universities, supermarkets, SkyCity casino and a large-scale Mitre10 and Bayleys event.



A second AUT student has tested positive for Covid-19 this afternoon.



The total number of positive Covid-19 cases in the community currently stands at 31.

All of New Zealand is now at Alert Level 4 until Tuesday, August 24. Any alert level changes will be announced on Monday, August 23.