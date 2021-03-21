Fish weighing in at over 9kg wins Snapper Bonanza, but Far North's economy the real winner

The annual Snapper Bonanza went off without a hitch over the weekend and the Far North’s economy is now several million dollars better off for it.
Day break in the Far North saw 1000 ambitious fishermen line up on Ninety Mile Beach for the competition, which had been under threat from Covid.
“We had plan B, and plan C, none of what we wanted to use the Government announced the Level 2 in Auckland and Level 1 up here that was our go button,” event organiser Dave Collard said.
The event pumped nearly two million dollars into the local economy.
More than 600 snapper were weighed over the competition, which was has been running since 1982.
The winning fish, weighing in at just over 9 kilos, was caught by a Taranaki man.
“I do a lot of fishing down in Taranaki and thought I'd come here where the elite are, where the elite surfcasting competition is and give it ago,” Dickson Hohaia said.