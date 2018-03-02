Fish numbers in Auckland’s Hauraki Gulf plummet 60 per cent from historic levels

Source:
A new report has revealed the water quality of Auckland's Hauraki Gulf is now deteriorating faster than current management plans can cope with.
The three-yearly State of Our Gulf report calls for urgent political action to restore the natural environment.
The Hauraki Gulf forum says the largest pressure on the system is the surge in population.
It says the ecosystem the gulf supports has taken a hit, estimating the overall fish population has plummeted 60 per cent from historical levels.
