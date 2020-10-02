TODAY |

'The fish are biting, the beers are cold' - Aussie states ready to welcome Kiwis with open arms

Source:  1 NEWS

Australia's deputy prime minister Michael McCormack encouraged Kiwis in search of fruit picking and shearing work to travel as well. Source: 1 NEWS

The fish are biting and the beers are cold in Australia's Northern Territory.

That's the passionate pitch Australian deputy prime minister Michael McCormack has made to New Zealanders after announcing a one-way travel bubble has been set-up this afternoon.

McCormack announced Kiwis will be able to travel to New South Wales and the Northern Territory from October 16 today quarantine-free.

As part of the announcement he swapped hats between politician and promoter as he looked to appeal to Kiwis with a travel itch.

"I just got off the phone with [Northern Territory chief minister] Michael Gunner who says that the fish are biting and the beers are cold," McCormack said.

"He wants to see as many of his New Zealand cousins and friends as possible."

If that doesn't catch any Kiwis' eyes, McCormack had other offers ready, including work and even romance.

"We've got a lot of work that needs to be done in agriculture and as I said the other day, that might even come over here and find love."

The one part McCormack seemed to glaze over though was the fact Kiwis will still have to quarantine on return to New Zealand and pay for it with New Zealand's border restrictions not changing at all despite today's announcement.

That stance also means no Australians are currently allowed into the country, even from October 16.

New Zealand
Australia
Coronavirus Pandemic
