 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


First weekend of autumn set to bring 'mixed bag' of weather across NZ but warm, humid conditions forecast for most places

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Summer is officially over but a warm, humid weekend is expected all over the country this weekend, the first weekend of autumn.

Breakfast weatherman Matty McLean has the latest update.
Source: Breakfast

There is a northeasterly wind that is feeding the humid air, as well as some scattered rain expected in particularly in northern and southwestern places.

The "weather is a mixed bag, but more dry weather then wet," MetService's Tom Adams told 1 NEWS.

"With overnight minimum temperatures currently in the high-teens, the northeast flow will keep the temperatures at night warm and uncomfortable for many of us" says MetService meteorologist Tui McInnes in a statement.

It's a busy weekend ahead with events all around the country.

Round the Bays in Auckland is set for warm, humid conditions, with the possiblity of rain.

With Ironman New Zealand in Taupo and Black Caps versus England in Wellington tomorrow, both events are expected to have fine weather.

To check the latest weather in your region click here.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

03:31
1
Colin Mitchell was found guilty by a jury after the incident at the Riverhead quarry.

Man found guilty of horrifying kidnapping and sexually motivated attack on woman at Auckland quarry revealed to be a serial rapist

2
Phil Twyford also says those who get the affordable houses will be decided through a ballot, not means testing.

More than 150 new state houses to be built in regional New Zealand in major government project


3
Friction over Labour's involvement in the Barnaby Joyce citizenship saga has been well and truly put aside.

Live stream: Jacinda Ardern and Malcolm Turnbull hold joint press conference in Sydney

04:23
4
AA’s Mark Stockdale analyses what exactly motorists are paying for at the pump.

The reason behind New Zealand's high petrol prices revealed


00:24
5
Footage has emerged on social media of a brutal student assault at Western Heights High School.

Video: 'That's not bullying I'd call that assault' - Rotorua school investigating after boy filmed viciously kicking fellow student in head

03:31
Colin Mitchell was found guilty by a jury after the incident at the Riverhead quarry.

Man found guilty of horrifying kidnapping and sexually motivated attack on woman at Auckland quarry revealed to be a serial rapist

Court orders preventing media from publishing these details have been lifted today revealing Colin Mitchell has convictions for rape dating back 45 years.

00:20
The incident played out in Scotland’s capital yesterday as a blizzard hit the UK.

Watch: Double-decker bus slides on icy Edinburgh road coming heart-stoppingly close to collision with two vehicles

The close call came as Scotland is enveloped in a major winter storm hitting the UK and Europe.

00:28
The closure of SH1 due to Cyclone Gita allowed the detonation work to happen.

Watch: 'Rocky' the 700 tonne boulder blown up as work crew takes advantage of Kaikoura road closure

"Due to its size, another earthquake could have sent it rolling down the hill, taking out any rockfall protection in the process."

06:31

'Go and read the science!' – Michael Laws passionately defends rodeo's animal welfare record while firing up at Jack Tame

The rodeo advocate clashed with the Breakfast host on the issue.

01:57
Some employees at Russell McVeagh were accused of inappropriate behaviour towards two student interns two years ago.

Legal profession's current sexual harassment complaint process can 're-victimise' complainants, says Law Society

The society's president Kathryn Beck spoke with TVNZ1's Breakfast as it launches a working group to look into the issue.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 