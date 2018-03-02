First weekend of autumn set to bring 'mixed bag' of weather across NZ but warm, humid conditions forecast for most places

Summer is officially over but a warm, humid weekend is expected all over the country this weekend, the first weekend of autumn.

There is a northeasterly wind that is feeding the humid air, as well as some scattered rain expected in particularly in northern and southwestern places.

The "weather is a mixed bag, but more dry weather then wet," MetService's Tom Adams told 1 NEWS.

"With overnight minimum temperatures currently in the high-teens, the northeast flow will keep the temperatures at night warm and uncomfortable for many of us" says MetService meteorologist Tui McInnes in a statement.

It's a busy weekend ahead with events all around the country.

Round the Bays in Auckland is set for warm, humid conditions, with the possiblity of rain.

With Ironman New Zealand in Taupo and Black Caps versus England in Wellington tomorrow, both events are expected to have fine weather.