First two winners of Lotto's $50m draw come forward - 'Very deserving family'

A "very deserving family" is one of the first groups to come forward to claim their share of Lotto's $50 million Powerball draw on Saturday night.

There were 10 winning tickets sold for the draw, meaning $5 million for each of those holding a golden ticket.

One of the winners was a family who brought the ticket from the Lincoln Heights Superette in Massey, West Auckland.

A Lotto spokesperson told NZME the ticket was sold to a "very deserving family".