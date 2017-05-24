 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

New Zealand


First it was tinned spaghetti on pizza, now Bill English wants your opinion on classic Kiwi pie flavours

share

Source:

1 NEWS

First it was whether people like tinned spaghetti on pizza, now Prime Minister Bill English is taking a 'Budget Day Pie Poll' on which type of pie he should take to his Finance Minister Steven Joyce to celebrate his first Budget tomorrow.

Bill English's Budget Day Pie Poll

Source: Facebook/ Bill English

"I have a tradition of celebrating Budget Day with a pie, so I thought I'd introduce new Finance Minister Steven Joyce to it," Mr English posted on Facebook this afternoon.

"Which type of pie should I take him tomorrow to mark his first Budget?"

Then there's a photo of the PM grinning from his desk as he eats - you guessed it - a pie.

Underneath that are the poll questions, and they come with a little bias in the emoticons.

Mince and Cheese? - that has the "love" emoticon.

Steak and Cheese? - has a laughing face.

Potato top? - there's a confused face on that one.

In April Mr English shared images on Facebook of the family dinner he served up when it was hit turn to cook, asking people to "like" his post if they "agree with tinned spaghetti on pizza".

He hasn't lived it down since, with US talk show host John Oliver bringing up the subject of the prime minister's tinned spaghetti pizza again last week in a spat after Mr English said the comedian "isn't very funny".

Bill English wasn't going to take Oliver's comments lying down.
Source: 1 NEWS

Related

Politics

Food and Drink

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
Hamilton Airport

Light aircraft lands safely at Hamilton Airport after full emergency declared

02:59
2
Dr Lance O’Sullivan blasts anti-vaccination gathering: 'Your presence here will cause babies to die'

Watch: 'Your presence here will cause babies to die' - Dr Lance O'Sullivan stuns guests at anti-vax doco by leaping on stage to explain why their message is a killer


3
Homeless man Chris Parker cradled a woman in his arms as she passed away after Manchester attack.

'Absolute hero' - donations flood in for heroic homeless man who cradled injured woman until she passed away after Manchester attack


4

Heroic aunt dies after shielding niece, 11, from deadly Manchester blast

01:58
5
Dr Lance O’Sullivan and anti-vaccine campaigner Trisha Shiel confronted each other before the screening of Vaxxed in Kaitaia last night.

Raw video: 'You already are a nasty guy' - anti-vax campaigner takes on Dr Lance O'Sullivan in heated confrontation outside film screening

01:58
Dr Lance O’Sullivan and anti-vaccine campaigner Trisha Shiel confronted each other before the screening of Vaxxed in Kaitaia last night.

Raw video: 'You already are a nasty guy' - anti-vax campaigner takes on Dr Lance O'Sullivan in heated confrontation outside film screening

Dr O’Sullivan and Trisha Shiel clashed before the screening of Vaxxed in Kaitaia last night.

00:48
Dr O'Sullivan says taxpayer-funded healthcare professionals had no place being at a screening of 'Vaxxed' in Kaitaia.

Watch: Furious Dr Lance O'Sullivan asks why DHB staff were at anti-vax film - 'It is incompatible for you to be here'

Dr O'Sullivan said taxpayer-funded healthcare professionals had no place at the event.

Live stream: 1 NEWS at Midday

The 1 NEWS at Midday bulletin, live streamed weekdays from midday.

01:23
Thousands joined in the vigil today after the deadly attack in which 22 people were killed.

'An attack remains highly likely' - arrest made in Manchester attack, as 'large scale' investigation away

The explosion at an Ariana Grande concert yesterday killed 22 people.


00:30
Stephen Jones says if he "didn’t help, he wouldn’t be able to live with himself".

Video: Homeless man who helped injured children in Manchester attack 'had to pull nails out of little girl's face'

A hero, Stephen Jones, came to the aid of the injured outside the Ariana Grande concert yesterday.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ