First it was tinned spaghetti on pizza, now Bill English wants your opinion on classic Kiwi pie flavours

First it was whether people like tinned spaghetti on pizza, now Prime Minister Bill English is taking a 'Budget Day Pie Poll' on which type of pie he should take to his Finance Minister Steven Joyce to celebrate his first Budget tomorrow.

Bill English's Budget Day Pie Poll Source: Facebook/ Bill English

"I have a tradition of celebrating Budget Day with a pie, so I thought I'd introduce new Finance Minister Steven Joyce to it," Mr English posted on Facebook this afternoon.

"Which type of pie should I take him tomorrow to mark his first Budget?"

Then there's a photo of the PM grinning from his desk as he eats - you guessed it - a pie.

Underneath that are the poll questions, and they come with a little bias in the emoticons.

Mince and Cheese? - that has the "love" emoticon.

Steak and Cheese? - has a laughing face.

Potato top? - there's a confused face on that one.

In April Mr English shared images on Facebook of the family dinner he served up when it was hit turn to cook, asking people to "like" his post if they "agree with tinned spaghetti on pizza".