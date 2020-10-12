TODAY |

For first time in New Zealand, bank offers mortgage rate below 2%

Source:  1 NEWS

Heartland Bank has brought in home loans of less than two per cent per annum, the cheapest offering in the country.

Source: 1 NEWS

The 1.99 per cent rate is available for a one-year fixed loan, according to the bank.

It also offers 2.35 per cent for two-year fixed, 2.45 per cent for three-year and 2.95 per cent for a floating loan.

It's the first time a mortgage rate has dropped below two per cent in New Zealand, according to Interest.

The previous lowest rate available was for SBS Bank, offering a 2.49 per cent rate for an 18-month, two-year and three-year fixed rate.

Comparatively, the main banks of ANZ, ASB, BNZ, Kiwibank and Westpac all offer rates of 2.55 per cent at a one-year fixed term as their cheapest rates.

Interest rates have plummeted in New Zealand as the Covid-19 pandemic takes its toll on the world's markets.

According to Interest, one-year home loan rates have plummeted since March this year.

Heartland Bank has been contacted for comment.

New Zealand
Business
Personal Finance
Property
Coronavirus Pandemic
Economy
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
New border exemption sees some international students allowed back into NZ
2
Little girl who's Jacinda Ardern's 'biggest fan' greets her with running hug at mall
3
'You can believe me' – Judith Collins says National won't adopt ACT tax policy if elected
4
Government signs agreement to purchase 1.5m Covid-19 vaccines, enough for 750k people
5
Air New Zealand offers 150,000 cheap fares over summer
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Air New Zealand offers 150,000 cheap fares over summer

John Armstrong’s opinion: Pressure on Collins to lift National votes, even in defeat

Full video: Judith Collins speaks with media in Christchurch as campaigning hits final week

00:46

Little girl who's Jacinda Ardern's 'biggest fan' greets her with running hug at mall