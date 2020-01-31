First 'suspected case' of coronavirus in New Zealand, test results due tomorrow

The Ministry of Health has announced the first "suspected case" of coronavirus in New Zealand.

Ministry of Health Director-General Dr Ashley Bloomfield made the announcement in a daily update from Wellington this afternoon.

"This person fits the definition of a suspected case and the results are due in tomorrow.

"The person is in Auckland Hospital and is being managed appropriately," he said.

No other information was given on the person who has been isolated, or their travel movements.

Dr Bloomfield said our border measures "are very consistent with those of other countries including Australia" and are focused on giving people coming into the country information on what to do if they feel they may develop symptoms pointing to coronavirus.

The number of people who have died from the virus rose to 213 in China today with nearly 10,000 infected.

Full video: Ministry of Health officials provide latest information on NZ’s response to coronavirus crisis

A Government chartered Air New Zealand flight has been arranged to evacuate NZ citizens from Wuhan, the Chinese city caught in the epicentre of the outbreak.

Air New Zealand also today announced plans to reduce the number of flights to Shanghai as demand is expected to drop off.

Meanwhile, a school on Auckland’s North Shore has eight per cent of its roll - 140 students - and a teacher in quarantine as a result of coronavirus.

Kristin School sent an email to parents saying the students and teacher would return to school when their 14-day quarantine period comes to an end.

North Shore school has 140 students - 8% of its roll - in coronavirus quarantine

1 NEWS understands a number of other schools in the region have a similar number of students in quarantine.