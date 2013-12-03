First state house tenant since 2001 appointed to Housing New Zealand's board

Three new people have been appointed to the board of Housing New Zealand, with the Housing Minister hoping the new additions will help steer HNZ to be a "world class housing landlord".

Source: 1 NEWS

"I believe that the appointments of Leigh Auton, Dr Huhana Hickey and Professor Philippa Howden-Chapman will help provide the direction that we need to make this happen," said Housing Minister Phil Twyford.

One of those appointed includes the first state home tenant to be on the board since 2001.

Dr Huhana Hickey, who is a member of the Human Rights Review Tribunal and has a PhD in law and social science, is a HNZ tenant.

Mr Twyford said Dr Hickey's perspective will be "valuable to HNZ as it changes to be a tenant focused organisation".

Former Chief Executive of Manukau City Council Leigh Auton has been added to HNZ's board, as well as Professor Philippa Howden-Chapman from the University of Otago Medical School.